Cricket Will Not Be a Part of 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has said in a statement that cricket will not be part of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics Games. After IOC rejected their Olympics bid, the authority informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) of the decision and the upcoming developments.

As per the details, the authority will form a fresh committee to review the inclusion of cricket in the Olympics 2032 scheduled in Brisbane, Australia.

Jay Shah, Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) will now head the new committee to bring cricket back to the 2032 Brisbane Games.

It is pertinent to mention here that cricket was one of nine sports competing for a spot in the Los Angeles Olympics, but the ICC failed to make a strong pitch.

Cricket was shortlisted for a review by the IOC last August, along with eight other sporting disciplines, including baseball/softball, flag football, lacrosse, break dancing, karate, kickboxing, squash, and motorsport.

It was reported that the sport is expected to make its way to the 2032 Olympic Games due to Australia’s dominance in men’s and women’s cricket. The sport of Cricket appeared only once at the 1900 Paris Olympic Games, with Great Britain and the host country, France the only competitors.