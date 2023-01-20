Peshawar Zalmi’s Schedule for PSL 8

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the schedule for the upcoming eighth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The much-awaited tournament will begin on February 13 with the first match between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans.

ALSO READ Here’s Complete PSL 2023 Schedule for Islamabad United

The Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi will kick off their season against the Karachi Kings on February 14 at the National Bank Cricket Arena.

The Men in Yellow will then move to Multan Cricket Stadium to square off against Mohammad Rizwan-led Multan Sultans on February 17.

The 2017 champions are scheduled to face the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Quetta Gladiators on February 20, and Islamabad United on February 23.

Zalmi will be eager to capitalize on the presence of all-format captain Babar Azam in camp and will be determined to taste glory once again.

ALSO READ Official PSL 8 Schedule Finally Announced

Here is Peshawar Zalmi’s complete schedule: