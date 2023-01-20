Peshawar Zalmi’s Schedule for PSL 8

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the schedule for the upcoming eighth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
The much-awaited tournament will begin on February 13 with the first match between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans.
The Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi will kick off their season against the Karachi Kings on February 14 at the National Bank Cricket Arena.
The Men in Yellow will then move to Multan Cricket Stadium to square off against Mohammad Rizwan-led Multan Sultans on February 17.
The 2017 champions are scheduled to face the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Quetta Gladiators on February 20, and Islamabad United on February 23.
Zalmi will be eager to capitalize on the presence of all-format captain Babar Azam in camp and will be determined to taste glory once again.
Here is Peshawar Zalmi’s complete schedule:
|Date
|Fixture
|Time
|Venue
|14 February 2023
|Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi
|7:00 pm
|National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi
|17 February 2023
|Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi
|6:00 pm
|Multan Cricket Stadium
|20 February 2023
|Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi
|7:00 pm
|National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi
|23 February 2023
|Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United
|7:00 pm
|National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi
|26 February 2023
|Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi
|7:00 pm
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|1 March 2023
|Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings
|7:00 pm
|Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
|7 March 2023
|Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars
|2:00 pm
|Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
|8 March 2023
|Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators
|7:00 pm
|Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
|10 March 2023
|Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans
|7:00 pm
|Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
|12 March 2023
|Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi
|2:00 pm
|Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium