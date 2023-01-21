Humble Bundle Winter Sale Brings Up to 90% Discounts on PC Games

Winter sales have not come to an end just yet. The big three (Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox) may have ended their discounts, but Humble Bundle is still around with plenty of great offers to look at.

ALSO READ Steam Winter Sale is Live With Up to 70% Off on Major Titles

The Humble Bundle Winter Sale is offering up to 90% off of a variety of PC games until next month (February 7). You can find a plethora of AAA games, indie games, and others in this sale, but we have put together some of the most notable titles and discounts below.

It is also worth mentioning that making purchases on Humble Bundle also donates some of your money to a charity of your choice before it is split between developers.

The best part is that you don’t need a separate game client to claim any of these games. Most of them can be unlocked through your Steam account, but some of them may require Epic Games or a Ubisoft Connect account.

The list also includes some of the latest games such as Dying Light 2: Stay Human for as low as $30. You can also find A Plague Tale: Requiem for $37.49 and a whole bunch of others on the list. Some major older titles such as Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Resident Evil:Village are there as well.