Steam Winter Sale is Live With Up to 70% Off on Major Titles

Just as Valve promised, Steam’s Winter Sale is back again with another list of price cuts for gamers. It comes right alongside Epic Games’ sale, Xbox’s Countdown Sales, and PlayStation’s Holiday Sale, which has many of the same titles as the former.
FIFA 23, Dying Light 2: Stay Human, Sonic Frontiers, and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, are now cheaper for PC gamers too, just like their PlayStation counterparts. But while Sony is offering Spider-Man: Miles Morales on sale, Steam is giving away Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered at 25% off.
You will also find Naraka: Bladepoint for up to 50% off on Steam, God of War at 40% off, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II with a 15% cut. Pakistani FIFA fans can grab FIFA 23 for as low as $28.
Here is a full list of all games currently up for sale on Steam under ‘Special Offers’.
- God of War – 40% off
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human – 50% off
- Naraka: Bladepoint – 50% off
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered – 25% off
- Detroit: Become Human – 50% off
- New World – 50% off
- Cities: Skylines – 70% off
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – 15% off
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade – 43% off
- Sonic Frontiers – 30% off
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection – 30% off
- EA Sports FIFA 23 – 60% off
You can find all of these offers at the Steam Store. Note that prices may differ depending on the region you buy the game from with Pakistan usually getting them for cheap.