Wahab Riaz Becomes First Pakistani Bowler to Take 400 T20 Wickets

Experienced Pakistani pacer, Wahab Riaz, has reached yet another milestone in T20 cricket in the ongoing edition of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Wahab Riaz, who is representing Khulna Tigers in the BPL, bowled a superb spell in their match against Chattogram Challengers, taking 4 for 36 in his four overs. With this, he also completed 400 wickets in T20 cricket.

The 37-year-old cricketer became the first Pakistani bowler to take 400 wickets in the shortest format cricket, as well as the sixth bowler overall.

The left-arm pacer now has 401 T20 wickets in 331 innings at an average of 22.25 and an economy rate of 7.48, with a best bowling figure of 5/8. Wahab Riaz has also represented Pakistan in 36 T20I and has taken 34 wickets at an average of 28.55 with the best bowling figures of 3/18.

Bowler Team Matches Wickets Average Dwayne Bravo West Indies 556 614 24.13 Rashid Khan Afghanistan 369 496 18.26 Sunil Narine West Indies 435 474 20.89 Imran Tahir South Africa 373 466 19.90 Shakib-al-Hasan Bangladesh 389 436 21.44 Wahab Riaz Pakistan 335 401 22.25

It is worth noting that Wahab is currently the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing edition of the BPL, with 11 wickets in five games at an average of 11.55.

Star Pakistani cricketers have been displaying outstanding performances in the BPL for their respective teams. Wicket-keeper batter Azam Khan, middle-order batter, Iftikhar Ahmed, and emerging talent, Usman Khan have all scored centuries in the event, while the likes of Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim, and Shoaib Malik have shown flashes of their brilliance.