Football Exports Record a Massive Jump of Over 53%

Pakistan’s football exports during the first six months of the fiscal year of 2022-23 increased by 53.58 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July 22 to December 22, footballs worth $120,893,000 were exported as compared to the exports of $63,671,000, during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of sports goods increased by 27.40 percent, worth $208,674,000 as compared to exports of $163,797,000 during the same period last year.

Meanwhile, other exports also increased by 5.33 percent as the exports recorded during the current fiscal year were $50,077,000 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which were $47,544,000.

During the period under review, gloves exports decreased by 0.45 percent, worth $37,704,000 in the current fiscal year, as compared to the exports of $37,536,000 during the same period of last year.