PCB Likely to Announce Chief Selector Shahid Afridi’s Replacement Today

According to sources, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to appoint former international cricketer, Haroon Rasheed, as the new chief selector of the national team.

ALSO READ Ramiz Raja Urges Pakistan to Learn From India How to Utilize Home Conditions

His appointment has reportedly been finalized and the official announcement is expected to be made later today by newly-appointed PCB Chairman, Najam Sethi.

Haroon’s appointment does not come as a surprise as he has been affiliated with the PCB in various roles over the past few years. Haroon previously served as PCB Director of Cricket Operations in 2017, while he was the national chief selector between 2015-2016. He also served as the manager of the team between 2003-2005.

The Najam Sethi-led PCB management committee has been on the lookout for a permanent chief selector after Shahid Afridi’s tenure as interim selector came to an end after the New Zealand series. Afridi was appointed as the temporary chief selector as the new management committee decided to part ways with the former chief selector, Mohammad Wasim.

Haroon Rasheed will become the new regime’s first permanent appointment ever since taking over the reins last month. PCB is still yet to finalize any names for the head coach position after Saqlain Mushtaq’s tenure came to an end after the conclusion of the New Zealand ODI series.