Implementation of Track and Trace System at Cement Plants Delayed

The implementation of the track and trace system at the cement manufacturing plants has been delayed till March 2023.

Sources told ProPakistani that the delay has occurred due to the non-operationalization of machinery dealing with the track and trace system. The necessary machinery including applicators needs to be installed at cement manufacturing plants. Once the applicators are installed, the system of track and trace would become fully operational.

According to sources, the system is expected to become fully functional at the cement plants by the end of the current quarter (January-March) 2022-23. The deadline for the implementation of the track and trace system was July 1, 2022, for the cement sector.

Under the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) rules, all assets (tangible/ intangible including applicators) and services that are required for the affixation of unique identification markings/stamps including installation, operation, and maintenance, will be the responsibility and at the cost of the licensee during the term of the license. The assets installed by the licensee for the purpose of track and trace system will belong to the licensee.

The core material of the unique identification markings must be made of a non-removable anti-tampering substrate so that the composition of the stamp reveals evidence of any attempt to tamper it. The size of the stamp should be compatible with most label applicators in the market, as per FBR rules.

The system will result in digital monitoring of the large-scale manufacturing and production of these key sectors. Besides, preventing revenue leakages, it will help in minimizing human intervention and thus pave the way for a transparent and reliable tax compliance system across the country.