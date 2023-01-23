Aaqib Javed Explains Why India’s Umran Malik in Nowhere Near Haris Rauf

Former Pakistani pacer, Aaqib Javed, believes that Indian pacer, Umran Malik, will take time to reach the heights attained by Pakistani pacer, Haris Rauf.

Speaking to the media while comparing the two speedsters, Aaqib stated that the Indian pacer is not as fit as Haris Rauf to bowl consistently at over 150 kph.

The former cricketer went on to say that Umran Malik usually bowls around 150 kph in his first spell in ODI cricket, but his speed drops to 138 kph in his second spell.

In response to a question about Umran’s comparison to Haris, Aaqib stated that it will be similar to how Indian batting great, Virat Kohli, is compared to the rest of the world’s batters.

While praising Haris Rauf for maintaining himself fit, Aaqib said, “I have not seen a single Pakistan bowler who has a diet like Haris. No one has a lifestyle like him.”

While emphasizing the importance of consistency, Aaqib stated that bowling at 160 kph is not difficult, but bowling at the same speed throughout the match is critical.

It is worth noting that since clocking 150 kph in the Indian Premier League (IPL) last year, the Kashmir-born pacer has been in the spotlight and frequently compared to the world’s fastest bowlers.

When asked whether he was focusing on breaking Shoaib Akhtar’s record, Umran stated that his current focus is on performance and that he will be lucky to break that record.