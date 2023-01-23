Passenger Caught With 60,000 Saudi Riyal at Islamabad Airport

Pakistan Customs has confiscated 60,000 Riyals from a passenger at Islamabad International Airport.

Sources told ProPakistani that Customs officials on suspicion confiscated 60,000 Riyals from passengers bound for Sharjah, UAE on flight no ER 703.

The passenger’s baggage was scanned which showed suspicious goods, therefore a sticker was affixed to his luggage.

He was asked to make a declaration according to requirements of section 139 of the customs act 1969 regarding contra-banned articles being carried in the luggage. He replied in the negative, therefore his baggage was opened and examined in presence of witnesses which led to the recovery of currency.

According to the law, no passenger can take up to $5000 or equivalent foreign currency out of Pakistan.