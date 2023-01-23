Ramiz Raja Urges Pakistan to Learn From India How to Utilize Home Conditions

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Ramiz Raja, praised the Indian cricket team’s approach on home soil, saying that beating them at home is the most difficult task.

Speaking to the media, the former cricketer stated that the Men in Blue’s performance at home is an example for other Asian teams, including Pakistan, to follow.

ALSO READ Complete PSL 2023 Schedule for Quetta Gladiators

Ramiz, who was sacked as PCB Chairman last month, further stated that the Pakistan team has potential but is not as consistent as India.

About the New Zealand series, in which India took a 2-0 lead, Ramiz stated that the victory is a significant milestone for India in the World Cup year.

The Rohit Sharma-led side has showcased outstanding performance in both red and white-ball cricket at home in the recent past.

India, who will also host the 2023 World Cup this year, has now registered ODI series wins against West Indies, Australia, England, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand at home.

ALSO READ Peshawar Zalmi’s Schedule for PSL 8

Pakistan, on the other hand, has struggled at home in red-ball cricket, failing to win a single Test out of eight matches since April 2022.

The Men in Green also lost a seven-match T20I series to England ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022, and they were defeated by New Zealand in an ODI series earlier this month.