SBP Allows Systems Ltd Subsidiary to Start EasyPaisa-Like Wallet Services

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has granted permission to EP Systems to commence its pilot operations within its domain of services such as e-money wallet for merchants and consumers.

Systems Limited’s subsidiary, EP Systems, announced that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has approved OneZapp, their EMI wallet application, for pilot operations. This marks a significant step in our mission to provide secure and seamless payment solutions to our agents, merchants, and customers, the company officially announced on LinkedIn.

In the coming days, the OneZapp app will be available for download on the Google Play Stor, it further said.

EP Systems also launched a digital e-commerce platform OneLoad in 2020 with the partnership of International Finance Corporation. The company also raised funds of $11 million from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

SBP geared up its operations to enhance the digital financial system in Pakistan as it issued EMI licenses to four operators in 2022, allowing one operator to commence its pilot operations and one Chinese operator to launch its commercial services.