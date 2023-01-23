Shaheen Shah Afridi Performs Umrah [Picture]

Star Pakistani pacer, Shaheen Shah Afridi, has reached the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) to perform Umrah after completing his rehabilitation period in Lahore.

While sharing a photo of him with the Holy Khana-e-Ka’aba on his Twitter account, the left-arm pacer wrote, “Alhamdulillah.”

ALSO READ Ramiz Raja Urges Pakistan to Learn From India How to Utilize Home Conditions

Fans and supporters poured in their love and flooded the comments section with praise for one of the best bowlers soon after Shaheen posted the picture.

The 22-year-old pacer, who battled an eight-month injury, is set to play in the upcoming eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Shaheen will captain the defending champions, Lahore Qalandars, in the event, which is set to begin on February 13 at Multan Cricket Stadium with a grand opening ceremony.

Recently, while updating on his injury, Shaheen Shah said that he feels much stronger than he felt during the T20 World Cup 2022 and is eager to make a comeback soon.

ALSO READ Complete PSL 2023 Schedule for Quetta Gladiators

“It is good to be back in the ground, I missed this all so much and I am thankful to the Almighty for this,” Shaheen Afridi added.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the star pacer will be traveling to Bangladesh to represent Comilla Victorians in the ninth edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Days later, the 22-year-old cricketer decided to skip the BPL and focus on his rehabilitation period and his return to professional cricket in the upcoming edition of PSL.