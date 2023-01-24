Holy Quran’s Desecration is “Another Symbol of Hatred Against Many Religions” – UN Chief

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday said that the act of burning the Holy Quran in Sweden on Saturday by the leader of a far-right party was “another symbol of growing hatred against many religions that must be condemned.

Responding to a question at the regular noon briefing at United Nations Headquarters in New York on Monday, Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said that the UN chief “fully supports the statement made by Mr. Miguel Moratinos, the head of the Alliance of Civilizations, who firmly condemned this act.”

In his statement on Friday, Moratinos called “vile” the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden, saying, “It is disrespectful and insulting to the adherents of Islam and should not be conflated with freedom of expression.”

On Monday, the secretary-general said that the act was “yet another symbol of the growing hate that we’ve been seeing against many religions, whether it’s Islam or Judaism and others, and such acts should be clearly condemned, and we do so.”