Hyderabad to Impose Heavy Fines on Traffic Violations

The Secretary of Hyderabad District Traffic Management Board, Javed Iqbal, has warned of hefty fines for improper parking, one-way traffic violations, and other offenses. Iqbal stated that these fines are a part of the new traffic plan in Hyderabad.

Authorities will take action against encroachments on the highway. Iqbal said that the department will prioritize monitoring the busiest areas such as the main city, Cantt area, Latifabad, and Market area.

He stated that all major routes with frequent one-way violations are under surveillance. Iqbal added that both the board and the traffic police have urged the business community to support the government’s initiative to regulate city traffic.

M6 Motorway Progress

The Sindh government aims to complete Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway earlier than originally planned. The decision was reached in a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Sindh Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput earlier this month.

Rajput ordered the acquisition of land in Hyderabad and Shaheed Benazirabad for the M6 project on a priority basis. The meeting decided to appoint Land Acquisition Officers for the M6 ​​Motorway project. The government aims to complete the M6 motorway in 24 months.

The Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway is the final segment of the Peshawar-Karachi Motorway that will connect major cities in Pakistan. A 306-kilometer-long highway with six lanes will be built under this project on a turnkey basis with a concession period of approximately 25 years.