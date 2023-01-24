NADRA Launches Doorstep Car Registration and Transfer Service in Islamabad

NADRA has introduced a Doorstep Service for vehicle registration at home. The facility eliminates the need to visit the excise office for car registration or transfer.

A NADRA official Khurram Javed told the media that a team will not only register the vehicle at home but will also issue the license plate.

Approximately 2,500 applicants have used this facility to register vehicles thus far, he added. Khurram explained:

The citizens will have to call the numbers of our call centre, our agent books your appointment with details and within two to three days we visit them. We have a process of 10 to 15 minutes to complete the registration.

He added that the NADRA call center agent collects all relevant data, regardless of whether the car is new or old. The applicant is then instructed to prepare certain documents and arrange for the payment.

Khurram elaborated that a NADRA team then visits the applicant’s residence and, after reviewing the documents, inspects the car and processes the biometrics of the individual.

He added that the service price is an additional Rs. 995 on top of tokens and taxes. Khurram said that this service is currently limited to Islamabad.