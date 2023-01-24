UAE Schools to Close For a Week Next Month

United Arab Emirates (UAE) schools are scheduled to go for a week-long half-term holiday from 13 to 17 February, marking the 1st break of the year.

Luckily, students will enjoy nine days off because of the weekends on 11, 12, 18, and 19 February. The classes will resume on 20 February (Monday).

Schools observing holidays on the aforementioned dates include Taleem, Gems Education, Hartland International School, and others with British syllabi.

Meanwhile, American curriculum schools like Gems Dubai American Academy and American School of Dubai won’t have half-term holidays. International Bacculerate curriculum schools such as Emirates International School will be closed for only 2 days on 13 and 14 February.

On the other hand, Indian schools’ academic year will start in April and they will have 2 weeks off at the end of March.

The February break is one of the busiest times for UAE’s tourism sector, with many tourists arriving in the Emirates during holidays of European schools.