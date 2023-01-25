Makkah Residents Can Now Rent Out Homes to Hajj Pilgrims

The Pilgrims’ Housing Committee at the Makkah Mayoralty has revealed that it has begun receiving requests from citizens to rent out residential units to Hajj pilgrims.

The Committee is urging the owners, who want to rent out their houses to pilgrims, to contact the designated engineering offices as soon as possible in order to complete the necessary procedures for getting permits.

The Mayoralty has stated that it will continue to accept applications from citizens over the coming period and added that the Pilgrims’ Housing Committee will be working with engineering consulting offices, accredited by the Mayoralty and the Civil Defense, to inspect the houses and find out if they fulfill the criteria.

Citizens are advised to contact the Committee to learn more about the terms and conditions for providing permits for housing units that would house pilgrims.