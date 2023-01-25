Customs Holds Motorcycle Driving Lessons for Female Officers in Karachi

The Pakistan Customs Airport Collectorate, on Tuesday, held motorcycle riding lessons for female officers as part of Pakistan’s Women Empowerment Program.

The training session, which was arranged in collaboration with ESSA Lab Karachi, saw participation from a total of thirteen female police officers. The event took place at Air Freight Unit JIAP and also entailed a rally afterward to promote the independence and self-reliance of women.

During the ceremony, Muhammad Yakub Mako, Chief Collector Customs Enforcement South, Dr. Muhammad Nadeem Memon, Collector Customs Airport, and Asadullah Larak, Additional Collector Airport, presented certificates of appreciation to the 13 female officers.

The dignitaries also gave motorcycles, helmets, and driving licenses to the female operatives in training. The Chief Collector for Enforcement South, Muhammad Yakub Mako, extended his appreciation for the female personnel.

He made a vow to continue making similar efforts to impart strength and self-sufficiency among women within the Customs Department.