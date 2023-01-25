Motorola G12, G23, and E13 Launched, Starting At Only €120

Motorola recently released four new phones in the Moto G-series and one new entry in the Moto E-series. This article will cover the Moto G23, Moto G13, and Moto E13, while the Moto G53 and G73 are covered in a separate article.

ALSO READ Motorola G53 and G73 Launched with 120Hz Displays Starting At €250

Moto G23 and G13

Both the Moto G23 and G13 have a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and a headphone jack. The G23 has a better 16MP front-facing camera, while the G13 has an 8MP selfie shooter.

Both phones have a 50MP main camera sensor on the back with f/1.8 aperture and 0.64µm pixel size. The G23 also has a 5MP ultrawide shooter and a 2MP macro camera, while the G13 has a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor.

The Moto G23 and G13 both have MediaTek’s Helio G85 chipset, 4/8 GB RAM, and 64/128 GB storage. They also have a MicroSD slot for additional storage. Both phones have a battery capacity of 5,000 mAh, but the Moto G23 supports 30W charging, while the Moto G13 supports 20W charging.

Both phones run on Android 13. The Moto G23 is available in Matte Charcoal, Pearl White, and Steel Blue colors and has a retail price of €230 in Europe. The Moto G13 is available in Matte Charcoal, Blue Lavender, and Rose Gold colors and has a retail price of €180.

Moto E13

The budget-friendly Moto E13 features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate and a waterdrop notch for its 5MP front-facing camera. It has a single 13MP rear camera.

It is equipped with a Unisoc T606 chipset and 2/4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage which can be expanded using the microSD slot. It has a 5,000 mAh battery and supports 10W charging and runs on Android 13 (Go edition).

The phone comes in Cosmic Black, Aurora Green, and Creamy White colors, with a retail price of €120 and will be available in the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.