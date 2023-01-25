Motorola G53 and G73 Launched with 120Hz Displays Starting At €250

Motorola is introducing the latest addition to its Moto G series – the G73 and G53. The company has released four G phones and one E phone, but we will focus on these two models in this article.

Compared to the previous G72 and G52 models, these new phones now feature 5G connectivity. However, there may also be some changes that you may not prefer. Let’s take a closer look.

Moto G73

The Moto G73 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 930 chipset, which has lower CPU clock speeds compared to the Dimensity 920 and utilizes an Imagination GPU design instead of Mali. However, it does offer an upgrade in the form of a 5G sub-6GHz modem, a feature not present in the older generation Moto G72 which uses the Helio G99 chipset.

The device runs on Android 13 with minimal modifications to the My UX interface. Currently, it is only available in one configuration, which offers 8 GB of RAM and expandable 256 GB storage.

The Moto G73 features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels (20:9 aspect ratio), replacing the P-OLED display used in the previous model. A 16MP front-facing camera is still located in a punch-hole cutout on the screen.

The rear camera setup has also undergone changes. The 108MP camera from the previous model has been replaced by a 50MP sensor with larger 1.0µm pixels (2.0µm with 4-in-1 binning) compared to the previous model’s small 0.64µm pixels (1.28µm with binning).

While the new sensor is an upgrade, we would have liked to see 4K video support added. The other camera on the back is an 8MP ultra-wide with a 118-degree field of view and autofocus, allowing it to also capture macro shots.

There is a 5,000 mAh battery that comes with Motorola’s TurboPower 30W charging. It supports charging via the USB-C 2.0 port and features a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio connections. Additionally, it is equipped with stereo speakers that support Dolby Atmos technology.

The phone has a starting price of €300 in Europe.

Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 930

MediaTek Dimensity 930 CPU: Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A78 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)

Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A78 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU: IMG BXM-8-256

IMG BXM-8-256 OS : Android 13

: Android 13 Supported Network s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G

s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G Display : 6.5″ IPS LCD with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate

: Memory : RAM : 8 GB Internal : 256 GB Card slot : yes

: Camera : Rear (Dual) : 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1.0µm, PDAF

8 MP, f/2.2, 118˚ (ultrawide), 1.12µm, AF Front : 16MP

: Colors: Midnight Blue, Lucent White

Midnight Blue, Lucent White Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted

Side-mounted Battery : 5,000 mAh, 30W fast charging

: 5,000 mAh, 30W fast charging Price: €300

Moto G53

The Moto G53 also boasts 5G connectivity, unlike its 4G-only predecessor. This is made possible by the use of the Snapdragon 480+ chipset, which replaces the Snapdragon 680. The phone is available in configurations with 4, 6, or 8 GB of RAM and 64 or 128 GB of expandable storage (up to 1 TB).

The display on the G53 is different from the G52, it features a 6.5-inch LCD with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels (20:9 aspect ratio), which is a notable downgrade from the G52’s 6.6-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The front-facing camera has also been downgraded to 8MP.

The main camera is a 50MP sensor with smaller 0.64µm pixels (1.28µm with binning) and is limited to 1080p video capture at 30 FPS, compared to the G73’s 60 FPS. Instead of an ultra-wide camera, it has a 2MP macro camera.

The Moto G53 is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with a 10W charging capacity, which will be increased to 18W for the Latin American market. This is unusual, considering that the G23, does have 30W TurboPower charging. Both the G53 and G73 have fingerprint sensors and face unlock for security.

It will go for €250 in Europe in only a single 4 GB/128 GB memory option.