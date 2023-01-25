PSL Gets Brand New Logo and Slogn for 8th Edition

The Pakistan Super League has revealed the renewed logo for the eighth edition of the league. Moreover, the official slogan for PSL 8 has also been changed from ‘Soch Hai Apki’ to ‘Sab Sitaray Hamaray’.

With the cricket season set to start in the country, the Pakistan Super League has unveiled its new logo for the eighth edition of the league. The logo features a bold and stylish 8, with the new slogan “Sab Sitaray Hamaray” meaning “all stars are ours” to represent the idea that all fans, franchises, and players are the stars of the league.

To further symbolize all three units as the stars of the league, the logo has also been embellished with three stars. The overall color theme of the new logo matches the national colors of Pakistan as it features white and different shades of green.

The logo reveal was met with positive reactions from fans, who are excited about the upcoming tournament. However, the fans are wondering about the reason behind the change of official slogan for the 8th edition of PSL from ‘Soch Hai Apki’ to ‘Sab Sitaray Hamaray’. The previous slogan was revealed in the draft for the PSL 8.

The league is scheduled to begin on February 13th and will be held across multiple cities in Pakistan including Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi.