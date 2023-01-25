Punjab Launches Helpline 1234 for Out-of-School Children

On the occasion of International Day of Education, the School Education Department of South Punjab has inaugurated a helpline, 1234, to assist and guide out-of-school children, particularly those working in companies or at home as domestic servants.

The service would give a one-stop solution for any child who is presently not enrolled in any school due to family circumstances since all stages from admittance at a local school to the commencement of lessons would then be handled by School Education Department employees.

There are no age restrictions in this regard. Parents of such children will also be notified if necessary. Additionally, working children might attend special early morning lessons, following which they could travel to their employment.

When approached, Dr. Ehtasham Anwar, Secretary of the School Education Department, claimed that such a youngster would not only be accepted to a local school, but would also be furnished with a backpack, books, stationery, a uniform, and shoes at no cost.

He further mentioned that any member of the public might contact this hotline and pass on the information about aspirational children.

In terms of the number chosen for the hotline, he believes that because 1, 2, 3, and 4 are things that children learn based on their symbolic significance, the department has acquired them for the helpline so that everyone can readily retain and recall them when required.

The secretary was optimistic that this program will help to tackle the problem of out-of-school children in the country. He believed that information about the hotline should now be broadcast widely throughout South Punjab.