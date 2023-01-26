Babar Azam’s Father Dedicates ICC Award to Young Cricketers and Their Parents

Babar Azam’s father has dedicated the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year Award to the ‘little boys who carry big-sized kit bags’.

Babar Azam, the current captain of Pakistan’s national cricket team, had a phenomenal year in 2022. Not only was he named the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year for the second year in a row, but he also won the prestigious Sir Garfield Trophy for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year.

As he was announced the winner of the awards, Babar Azam’s father, Azam Siddique, who has been a constant support throughout his journey, took the opportunity to dedicate the awards to the little boys who carry big kit bags to the ground every day to pursue their passion for cricket, just like his son did. He also paid a tribute to the parents who are supporting their children in following their dreams.

میں یہ ایواڈ اُن چھوٹے بچوں کے نام کرتا ھو ں جو روز اپنے قد سے بھی بڑا کرکٹ بیگ اٹھا کر روز کلب جاتے ھیں سلام اُن ماں باپ کو جو اُن کے ساتھ آتے ان میں سے ھزاروں بابر اعظم بنیں گے انشاء اللہ pic.twitter.com/abUBKeKhAE — Azam Siddique (@AzamSiddique56) January 26, 2023

The young boys who face the heat of both the sun and society every day on their way to the ground are the future of Pakistan cricket. With the right guidance and dedication, they too can achieve their dreams and become successful cricketers. Azam Siddique’s words serve as inspiration for these young boys to never give up on their dreams and to always keep working hard.

Babar Azam’s story is a testament to the power of hard work and determination. He started as a ball boy and worked his way up to become one of the finest cricketers in the world.