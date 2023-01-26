Ex-Cricketer Says Everyone Avoided Sledging Azharuddin During Pakistan-India Matches

Former Pakistani batter, Basit Ali has recalled the time when sledging was considered the best tactic at critical moments of Pakistan-India matches.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Basit Ali revealed that he had been given the responsibility to exchange words with top-class Indian cricketers to disrupt their focus on the game.

The 52-year-old cricketer went on to say that he was told to sledge cricket cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Ajay Jadeja, Navjot Sidhu, and Kambli as they were the top order of the Indian team.

The former cricketer added that the former Indian captain, Mohammad Azharuddin, however, was the one the entire team avoided.

“I don’t have words to describe the amount of respect we used to have for Azhar bhai in our dressing room,” Basit Ali added.

While leading the Indian team in three consecutive World Cups, Azharuddin is regarded as one of the greatest captains the country has ever produced.

Basit stated that he does not think that any Pakistani cricketer has ever insulted Azharuddin because most of the senior players such as Wasim, Saleem Malik, and Waqar Younis all respected him.

“Azhar bhai used to bat at No. 3 and when the likes of Ganguly and Dravid came up, he started batting low down the order and gave the youngsters his slot,” Basit added.