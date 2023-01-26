Ahmed Shehzad Promises to Make International Comeback

Ahmed Shehzad is eager to return to the national team, saying it is a pride for him to represent Pakistan in international cricket.

While speaking to the media regarding his plans and preparations as a cricketer, Shehzad said, “My aim is to represent my country again with pride.”

ALSO READ Here are Additional Picks of All Teams for PSL 8

The opening batter, who last represented Pakistan in 2019, stated that he is concentrating on his fitness and preparations to be ready for a return.

The right-handed batter was dropped from the national team due to poor performance, but he has remained active in leagues and domestic cricket.

Shehzad was quite impressive for Central Punjab in the Pakistan Cup 2022, scoring 422 runs in 11 matches, including six half-centuries, at an average of 42.20.

However, the 31-year-old went unsold in the draft for the upcoming eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) scheduled to start on February 13.

ALSO READ Michael Clarke Likely to be Part of Commentary Panel in PSL 8

The Lahore-born cricketer, who made his debut in 2009, has had many ups and downs in his decade-long career, and he has frequently been in the news.

Back in 2011, the stylish opening batter was banned from a match in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy for dissent, one month before being fined on disciplinary grounds.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also reprimanded him for engaging in a religious discussion with Sri Lankan opener, Tillakaratne Dilshan.