Federal Board Suddenly Changes Pass Percentage for Matric and Intermediate

In a surprising development, the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has announced an increase in the pass percentage.

According to the official notification, the pass percentage for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) exams has been increased from 33% to 40%.

Here is the official notification.

In a separate development, FBISE decided to hold separate practical exams instead of composite ones at both SSC and HSSC levels.

Taking to Twitter, the Federal Board informed that practical exams for classes 9, 10, 11, and 12 will be held separately. The decision will take effect from the annual exams in 2024.

In other news, FBISE and EduCareer, an education and career counseling platform, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch EduCareer in Malaysia.

As per details, the initiative is aimed at facilitating Pakistani and international students with FBISE/Pakistani qualifications. The Federal Board plans to launch EduCareer in more countries gradually.