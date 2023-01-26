LDA Ordered to Complete Samanabad Underpass by April

Mohsin Naqvi, interim Chief Minister of Punjab, directed the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Wednesday to complete the Samanabad Morr Underpass project by April 15, 2023.

The minister issued these directives to the LDA and related institutions, stating that a plan should be developed to work 24 hours a day on the project. He urged the departments to use all necessary resources to ensure its timely completion.

Naqvi also issued an order to increase the machinery and labor force on the Samanabad Underpass project. He added that the timely completion of the project will facilitate travel.

The minister directed the authorities to form an effective plan to maintain traffic flow while the project continues. The Samanabad Underpass will facilitate the residents in Samanabad, Gulshan Ravi, Tauheed Park, Multan Road, Chaubarji, Chowk Yateem Khana, and neighboring regions.

The completion of the 400-meter-long Samanabad underpass will cost Rs. 2.3 billion. Previously, the deadline for completing this project was the 30th of September, 2023. However, the chief minister has ordered its completion ahead of time.