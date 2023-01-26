iSkills Youth Summit ’23 – South Punjab’s Biggest Tech Events Set to Take Place on Feb 5 in Multan

The iSkills Youth Summit ’23, South Punjab’s biggest tech event, is set to take place on February 5th, 2023 at the Jinnah Auditorium at BZU Multan.

This premier event is designed to empower students and young professionals with the latest digital skills, knowledge, and networking opportunities.

The summit is free to attend and open to participants from across the country, providing an opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals and industry leaders.

With over 25 masterclasses, 15 industry expert speakers, and a networking dinner, tailored to help you take your digital career to the next level, this event is a must-attend for anyone looking to advance their digital skills.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS: 25+ Masterclasses (e.g, how to generate $100K by services website with SEO) | 25+ Speakers | Court Debates | Giveaways | and much more…

The event will be led by M Tanveer Nandla, a renowned SEO expert who has recently received the Pride of Pakistan award from the Government of Pakistan.

He will be sharing his insights and knowledge throughout the summit, providing attendees with valuable information on how to increase their online visibility and drive traffic to their website.

The summit will cover a wide range of topics, including SEO, digital marketing, web development, e-commerce, and freelancing. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from some of the best minds in the industry and gain a deeper understanding of how to create and execute effective digital marketing strategies.

Attendees will also have the chance to win exciting giveaways and prizes, making this event an even more attractive opportunity for anyone interested in digital marketing.

The event is taking place on February 5th, 2023, from 9am to 5pm at the Jinnah Auditorium, BZU Multan. Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity to gain valuable new skills, connections, and inspiration for your future.

Register today and be a part of the iSkills Youth Summit ’23, South Punjab’s biggest tech event.