NHA Board Allows AEDB to Start Bidding Process for Solarization of its Buildings

The National Highway Authority (NHA) Executive Board authorized Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) to conduct competitive bidding on behalf of the Authority for the solarization of its buildings.

Official documents revealed that the Member (Admn) apprised the Board about the solarization of NHA’s Buildings while saying that the federal government has recently approved the framework guidelines for solarization of public sector buildings to promote and develop renewable energy resources in the country.

Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB), Ministry of Energy (Power Division) vide their letter dated December 27, 2022, has informed that for fast-track solarization of the public sector buildings, the Prime Minister has directed that a centralized procurement process shall be adopted for solarization of all public sector buildings.

In this regard, AEDB has been tasked to carry out the competitive bidding process on behalf of the procuring agencies. However, the procuring agency will enter into contractual agreements with the successful bidders.

AEDB has to devise a suitable plan for and conduct/ run the competitive bidding process under Rule-11 of PPRA, 2004 on NHA’s behalf to procure the installation of rooftop net-metering-based solar PV systems at the identified buildings of NHA from its own resources.

