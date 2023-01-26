Richard Illingworth Declared Best Umpire of the Year

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has adjudged England’s Richard Illingworth as the ICC Umpire of the Year for 2022.

As per the details, the ICC has honored the former cricketer as best umpire of the year for the second time, having previously done so in 2019.

The 59-year-old is regarded as one of the best umpires, having served as an umpire not only in international events but also in league cricket.

Illingworth was named to the ECB’s full list of first-class umpires for the 2006 English cricket season before being promoted to the ICC International list in 2009.

The former cricketer, who represented England in nine Tests, was also one of the 20 international umpires who featured at the 2015 World Cup in Australia.

Illingworth was also one of 16 empires selected for the 2019 World Cup in England, where he umpired the semi-final match between India and New Zealand.

He was named ICC Umpire of the Year for 2019 for his outstanding performance throughout the year and was awarded the David Shepherd Trophy.

The England-born official was named as one of the on-field umpires for the 2021 ICC World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand in June 2021.

He has also represented England in 25 One-Day Internationals, as well as in the 1992 and 1996 Cricket World Cups.