Sindh High Court Orders to Ban Heavy Traffic in DHA Karachi

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has ordered the National Highway Authority (NHA) and Traffic Engineering Bureau (TEB) to join a petition to ban heavy traffic in Karachi Metropolis.
The plaintiff’s counsel told Justice Aqeel Ahmad Abbasi’s two-member SHC bench that his client had petitioned against heavy traffic on Sunset Boulevard in DHA.
The DIG Traffic told the court that 2–3 people die in traffic accidents daily. Chief Secretary Sindh submitted a detailed report in this regard.
The court asked the Public Prosecutor about the transport policy. Justice Abbasi said heavy traffic has damaged the roads. He stated that the authorities must ensure strict action against non-compliant heavy traffic users.
Justice Abbasi also warned of legal order against anyone who calls a strike. He remarked:
What steps does the Transport Secretary take? Incidents have also been reported in which the truckers ran over traffic officials if they dared to stop them. Traffic police officers also have families. A policy should be prepared in consultation with all the stakeholders to solve the problem. Awareness should be provided to the people to obey the laws.