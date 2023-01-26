Suzuki Bikes Now Cost More Than a Used Mehran

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has increased the prices of its motorcycles for the first time in 2023. While the automaker did not cite a particular reason, the recent jump in dollar value is the likely factor.

PSMC also hasn’t updated the prices on its official website. However, a 3S dealership has told ProPakistani that the company has notified new prices for its two-wheelers. Effective February 1, the new ex-factory prices of PSMC bikes will be as follows:

Model Old Price (Rs.) New Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) GD 110S 244,000 264,000 20,000 GS 150 266,000 286,000 20,000 GSX 125 359,000 384,000 25,000 GR 150 385,000 410,000 25,000

PSMC’s bikes have become unaffordable for most buyers at their new prices. Chinese bikes may still be an option in terms of price. However, they have their own problems such as weak aftersales services, build quality issues, reliability concerns, and weak resale value.

Industry reports state that Pakistan has achieved up to 90% localization in bike manufacturing. Unfortunately, this localization is not good for people if they still have to pay huge money for barebones bikes.