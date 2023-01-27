Cristiano Ronaldo Gifted Saudi Arabia-Themed Rare Watch Worth Rs. 20 Crore

A new piece of jewelry has come to light after football star, Cristiano Ronaldo, was spotted wearing a luxurious watch on a private jet en route to Saudi Arabia.

The $780,000 Jacob and Co. watch was gifted to him to commemorate his move to the country and boasts an eye-catching design that takes inspiration from Saudi Arabia’s national flag.

The watch boasts 338 rare gemstones, including the highly sought-after tsavorite stone, which is said to be 200 times rare and more valuable than emeralds.

The watch also features diamonds, white gold, and an alligator leather strap. The Caviar Tourbillon Tsavorites watch can take up to three years to find and apply the tsavorites.

Earlier this month, the renowned football player, Cristiano Ronaldo, finalized an astonishing agreement to relocate to the Middle East by signing for the Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.

The transfer, worth £175 million annually, came two months after his Manchester United contract was abruptly terminated following an unexpected and highly publicized interview in which he openly criticized the club in an interview with Piers Morgan.