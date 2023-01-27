IBCC Launches Online Attestation and Equivalence Certificate Portal

By Haroon Hayder | Published Jan 27, 2023 | 4:40 pm

Minister for Education and Professional Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain, emphasized the importance of revolution and innovation in the education system for the development and stability of the country.

He stated that education is the ladder of development for nations, and the government’s first priority, even during economic challenges.

At the inauguration ceremony of the student facilitation center and online attestation portal at the Secretariat of the Inter-Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC), the Minister highlighted the modern facilities of the facilitation center and the convenience of the online attestation portal for students. They no longer have to visit IBCC offices in person.

Additionally, the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) installed a self-operated machine, called a “kiosk,” at the IBCC facilitation center.

This benefits students of FBISE by allowing them to get their certificates attested from IBCC without having to visit board offices. After paying a fee, students can obtain a verification slip from the kiosk.

Secretary IBCC, Dr. Ghulam Ali Malah, emphasized that educated youth will lead Pakistan on the path of development, as the majority of the country’s population is young and have the right to education.

