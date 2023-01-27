KPITB Opens Registration for AI and Cloud Computing Courses

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information and Technology Board (KPITB) has opened the registration process for Artificial Intelligence and Cloud Computing courses.

KPITB is offering these courses under the Employable Digital Skills Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Youth Employment Program, which envisions connecting youth with digital skills for opportunities of the future.

AI refers to the simulation of human intelligence in machines that are programmed to think and learn like humans. In terms of job prospects, AI is expected to create new jobs while automating some existing ones. Some industries that are likely to see growth in AI-related jobs include healthcare, finance, and transportation.

Cloud computing is the delivery of computing services—including servers, storage, databases, networking, software, analytics, and intelligence—over the Internet (“the cloud”) to offer faster innovation, flexible resources, and economies of scale. Job prospects in Cloud Computing are strong and diverse, with high demand for professionals with skills in cloud architecture, security, cloud infrastructure, cloud development, and cloud operations.

KP Youth Employment Program aims to empower 40,000 unemployed and under-employed youth in the province by providing a range of basic, intermediate, and advanced level skills in IT and linking them with employment opportunities.

This will create a larger base of IT workers in the province, who can be tapped as the market develops. The program aims to reduce the industry academia skills gap by providing short courses that enhance employability in a changing economy.