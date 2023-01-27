Islamabad Police Launches a Shuttle Service for Officials

Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) has launched a shuttle service for male and female police officials. According to a department spokesman, ICTP has taken this step on special orders from Inspector General (IG) Dr. Akbar Nisar Khan.

The spokesperson added that the shuttle service is intended to provide better transportation, particularly for female police officers. He stated that, in the current economic tribulations, this service will facilitate the officials coming from various points within and around the city.

All officers and field operatives will be able to utilize the shuttle service, which will operate along various routes in the federal capital. Officials will be able to reach their duty stations on time and avoid additional costs and severe weather conditions.

IG stated that every member of ICTP is an asset to the department. The resolution of various problems being faced by officials and their well-being are among the highest priorities. Such initiatives are intended to boost the morale of law enforcement personnel, he added.