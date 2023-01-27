Preparations for PSL’s Foolproof Security in Full Swing

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PSL) has started working on the security arrangements for the upcoming eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

According to the announced schedule, Karachi, Multan, Lahore, and Rawalpindi are the cities that will host the over-month-long cricket festival.

ALSO READ Wahab Riaz Calls Wasim Khan Laptop Chief Selector

To avoid any untoward incident during the event, the government of Punjab will ensure foolproof security during the matches in Multan, Lahore, and Rawalpindi.

As per the police officials, as many as 20,000 employees including 7,000 police personnel will perform security duties in Lahore.

The officials also stated that on game day, traffic will be disrupted in the vicinity of the stadium during team movement.

The officials said that they will deploy teams of elite forces in all three cities, as well as more than 600 traffic officers to maintain traffic flow.

ALSO READ Updated PSL 8 Squads After Supplementary Picks and Replacements

Commissioner Lahore has been informed about the early completion of the Kalma Chowk underpass in Lahore, which is currently under construction.

It is worth noting that the opening ceremony will take place in Multan while all the play-off matches including the final will be held in Lahore.

Apart from PSL matches, Karachi will also host the three-match T20 series between Quetta Gladiators and the US-based Houston Hurricanes team in late January.