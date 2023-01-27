Punjab Increases Matric and Intermediate Paper Checking Fee

The Punjab government has made a significant change to the pay scale for checkers of matriculation and intermediate examination papers.

An increase of Rs. 5 per paper has been announced for examiners, with those who check more than 50 matriculation papers set to receive Rs. 45 per paper, and those who check less than 50 papers receiving Rs. 35 per paper.

A similar pay scale has been established for intermediate examiners, with those checking more than 50 papers receiving Rs. 50 per paper and those checking less than 50 papers receiving Rs. 40 per paper.

Additionally, assistants to the head examiners will receive Rs. 3.5 per paper for their work.

The decision has been met with approval by the examiners, however, they have also requested that the payments be made without tax deductions.

One examiner, who wished to remain anonymous, reported that more than 17% of their remuneration is currently being deducted for taxes. They have deemed this practice unjust and have called on the authorities to deduct the taxes from their own funds.

Via: 24News