Rawalpindi Police Launches Crackdown Against Encroachments and Illegal Parking

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Tamoor Khan, has directed traffic wardens to take strict action against illegal parking, particularly on Murree Road, Raja Bazar, and other busy in Rawalpindi.

According to a City Traffic Police (CTP) spokesperson, the authorities are making concentrated efforts to ensure smooth traffic flow. He also stated that CTP had made special arrangements to clear encroachments.

The department has placed lifters in Raja Bazar, Murree Road, and other areas to remove encroachments and vehicles parked in prohibited areas. The spokesman added that additional force had been deployed in commercial areas to control traffic flow.

He said that the primary agenda of this operation is to clear encroachments and illegal parking on Murree Road, City Saddar Road, Imperial Market, Gungmandi Road, Bara Market, and other roads.

Traffic in Rawalpindi has become a headache for daily travelers, especially during rush hour. The authorities have ensured strict action against traffic inhibitors and have requested cooperation and patience from the public.