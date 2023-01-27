Islamabad and Rawalpindi are Getting 2 New Bus Services With Special Discounts

Capital Development Authority (CDA) plans to introduce two new bus services — the Purple Line and the Silver Line — in Rawalpindi and Islamabad. The new services will include special benefits for students and senior citizens.

CDA Chairman’s office has informed the media that the Purple Line bus service will operate on IJP Road, while the Silver Line will operate on Lehtarar Road. To further facilitate the commuters, the Blue Line bus service will be extended to Rawat.

ALSO READ Flyover Bridge Collapses in Karachi

Students will pay only half the fare, while people over the age of 60 and children under the age of ten will ride for free on both bus services.

People living near IJP Road, such as Pirwadhai, Khyaban-e-Sir Syed, Dhoke Najju, New Katarian, Dina, Pindora, Shamsabad, and the I-9, I-10, and I-11 sectors, would benefit from Purple Line bus service.

The initial plan called for the purchase of 300 new buses for these new services. The civic agency will likely contact China again to purchase new buses.

ALSO READ Islamabad Police Launches a Shuttle Service for Officials

Speaking on the development, an official said: