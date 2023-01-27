Removing Babar Azam From Captaincy Will be a Mistake: Rashid Latif

Former Pakistani cricketer, Rashid Latif slammed critics who want Babar Azam removed as captain, questioning if there is anyone more capable than him in the team.

The former wicket-keeper batter stated that removing Babar Azam from the captaincy will not set things right, but it will have a significant impact on the team.

ALSO READ Wahab Riaz Calls Wasim Khan Laptop Chief Selector

Rashid Latif also rubbished the rumors that some of the players are not comfortable under his leadership, saying “There is no one who can stand in front of him right now.”

The 54-year-old cricketer also shed light on the suitable candidate for the captaincy, saying the all-format captain is the only player in the setup who is physically fit and is performing brilliantly.

Rashid Latif added that the national team has two options for the captaincy in the shape of Shadab Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

ALSO READ Updated PSL 8 Squads After Supplementary Picks and Replacements

Rashid also recalled the time when Sarfaraz Ahmed was leading the national side saying, “Whatever is happening to Babar right now, the same thing happened to Sarfaraz a few years ago.”

The former captain stated that some former cricketers had also spoken out against removing Sarfaraz from captaincy, which he believes was the biggest mistake.

“That was a big mistake and we raised our voices against that. It was a very bad move. We still haven’t recovered from that,” Rashid concluded.