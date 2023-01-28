All-Female Panel to Officiate ICC Mega-Event for First Time in History

The International Council Council (ICC) has announced an all-female panel of match officials for the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 in South Africa.

This will be the first time in history that an ICC global tournament will be officiated by an entirely female panel of umpires and match referees.

As per media reports, the development is part of the ICC’s strategic goal of increasing the involvement and visibility of women in the sport of cricket.

The cricket authority announced in a statement that three-match referees and ten umpires will officiate the marquee event in South Africa next month.

The three-match referees include GS Lakshmi from India, Shandre Fritz from South Africa, and Michell Pereira from Sri Lanka.

The on-field and TV umpires will be Sue Redfern (England), Eloise Sheridan (Australia), Claire Polosak (Australia), Jacqueline Williams (West Indies), Kim Cotton (New Zealand), Lauren Agenbag (South Africa), Anna Harris (England), Vrinda Rathi (India), N Janani (India) and Nimali Perera (Sri Lanka).

Speaking to the media, ICC’s General Manager, Wasim Khan stated that women’s cricket has grown rapidly in recent years and that the ICC is creating pathways to ensure that more women have the opportunity to officiate at the highest level.

“This announcement is a reflection of our intent in this space and just the start of our journey where men and women enjoy the same opportunities across our sport,” Wasim said.