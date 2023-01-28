BuzzFeed to Use ChatGPT For Its Online Content and Quizzes

By Asma Sajid | Published Jan 28, 2023 | 3:37 pm

BuzzFeed’s shares surged on Thursday on news of a collaboration with Meta Platforms as it promised to utilize artificial intelligence to customize and enhance its popular online quizzes and content.

In extended trading, the stock gained 19% when the Wall Street Journal reported that BuzzFeed will use OpenAI’s public API.

Previously, the stock had risen 50% in response to another Journal article claiming that Meta was giving BuzzFeed millions of dollars to get additional content creators to Facebook and Instagram.

In a note to staff, BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti stated that in 2023 they will see AI-inspired content transition from an R&D stage to part of the company’s core business, increasing the quiz experience, guiding the brainstorming, and tailoring the content for the target audience.

Despite recent gains, the business’s shares have lost more than 90% after going public in December 2021 via a reversed merger with a special purpose purchase company.

