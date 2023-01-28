Sharjah Deploys Over 185 Water Tanks and Pumps to Remove Rainwater

The Sharjah Municipality has deployed over 185 water tanks and pumping devices to combat the floodwaters, caused by recent heavy rains in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

This operation is part of the Supreme Committee for Rain Emergencies’ plans and is intended at resolving roadway floods, causing severe traffic jams in various areas.

Rescue teams have already started pumping water out of flooded areas to allow traffic to flow freely. These teams are working 24/7 to handle rain-induced water-logging challenges in Sharjah and other parts of the UAE.

Top municipal officials have emphasized the necessity of these measures, claiming that they are making substantial progress in controlling floods across Sharjah.

They also advised people to contact the municipality’s helpline to report any flood-related damages, such as fallen trees or accumulation of water. By doing so, residents can contribute to the effectiveness of the municipality’s efforts.