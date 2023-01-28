Toyota Yaris Now Starts at Rs. 4 Million After New Price Hike

In a shocking move, Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) has announced yet another price hike for its vehicles, making it the second one this year.

Toyota IMC has attributed this hike to the Pakistani Rupee’s (PKR) depreciation against the US dollar (USD). According to the company’s statement, they are facing difficulties in maintaining their current prices due to the economic uncertainties and volatility of the PKR.

The company stated that these factors had a negative effect on manufacturing costs, leaving them no choice but to pass on some of the burden to the consumers.

Below are Retail Selling Prices (RSPs) Ex-Factory for all CKD variants of Toyota, effective on all new orders after 12 January 2023:

Variant Current RSP Ex-Factory (PKR) New RSP Ex-Factory (PKR) Yaris GLI MT 1.3 3,819,000 4,079,000 Yaris GLI CVT 1.3 4,069,000 4,339,000 Yaris ATIV MT 1.3 4,039,000 4,309,000 Yaris ATIV CVT 1.3 4,239,000 4,529,000 Yaris ATIV X MT 1.5 4,339,000 4,649,000 Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5 4,609,000 4,929,000 Corolla Altis X MT 1.6 4,939,000 5,269,000 Corolla Altis 1.6 X CVT-i 5,369,000 5,749,000 Corolla Altis 1.6 X CVT-i SE 5,909,000 6,319,000 Corolla Altis Grande X CVT-11.8 Beige 6,169,000 6,609,000 Corolla Altis Grande X CVT-i1.8 Black 6,209,000 6,649,000 Revo V AT 2.8 11,429,000 12,239,000 Revo V AT Rocco 12,049,000 12,899,000 Fortuner 2.7 G Petrol 12,509,000 13,419,000 Fortuner 2.7 V Petrol 14,319,000 15,359,000 Fortuner 2.8 Sigma 4 Diesel 15,099,000 16,189,000 Fortuner Legender Diesel 15,909,000 17,069,000

This latest price increase for Toyota vehicles comes at a time when Pakistan’s economy is already struggling. Experts believe that this won’t be the only price hike, as the continued volatility of the PKR will pressurize other manufacturers and importers as well.