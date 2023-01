Powerful earthquake tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and other areas of the country on Sunday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PDM), a magnitude 6.3 earthquake jolted Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and other parts of the country at 12:54 PM. The epicenter of the earthquake was in Tajikistan and the depth was 150 kilometers.

The tremors were also felt in Afghanistan and Iran. There has been no information of any loss of lives or property as of now.

More to follow.