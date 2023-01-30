Cylinder Explosion Rocks Islamabad’s F-6 Sector

A cylinder blast has been reported in Islamabad’s Super Market, one of the city’s most popular markets which is located a couple of minutes away from the Red Zone.

According to initial accounts of the incident, the blast occurred near Chop Chop Wok. So far, there is no information about the extent of the damage.

According to the sources, there has been a LPG cylinder disaster in the vicinity of F-6. Exact reason for the calamity is still unknown. The incident happen in the area surrounding Roasters eatery. pic.twitter.com/TbraAfyYEo — Islamabad Today (@isb_today) January 30, 2023

It should be noted here that the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, was also set to visit Islamabad today.

However, his trip was canceled on account of bad weather in the federal capital. The UAE President will return to his country today and has assured the Pakistani government of another visit soon.

Due to the high-profile visit, Islamabad’s civil administration had notified a local holiday for public and private schools, colleges, and offices. Public sector departments providing essential services were required to operate as usual.

However, the holiday has been wasted as the UAE President has announced to cancel the trip.