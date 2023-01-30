Emirates Operates Flight Powered By Eco-Friendly Aviation Fuel

One of UAE’s leading airlines, Emirates has successfully operated one engine of a flight with 100% eco-friendly fuel, as it aims to adopt greener fuel to achieve carbon emission targets.

According to details, Boeing 777-300ER remained in the air for over an hour near Dubai’s coast, making it the only flight in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, to be powered by 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

Chief Operation Officer (COO) Emirates, Adel Al Redha, stated that this test signifies a new achievement in the aviation industry as it showed the use of 100% SAF in one of the aircraft’s engines.

In the aviation industry, SAF is seen as the key to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. However, to reach this goal, production must increase dramatically from current levels at an economically feasible cost.

Emirates, earlier, announced its collaboration with major players in the aerospace and biofuels sectors, including GE Aerospace, Boeing, Honeywell, Neste, a Finnish producer of biofuels, and Virent, a Wisconsin-based renewable fuels company, to secure and formulate a SAF blend similar to conventional jet fuel.