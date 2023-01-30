Islamabad Police Issued 15,000 e-Challans in Two Weeks: Report

Islamabad’s safe city e-challan system has issued over 15,000 e-tickets in the last two weeks. This amounts to almost 1,000 tickets a day on average.

An official statement released on January 16 highlighted that the authorities had issued over 49,000 tickets to drivers. According to the latest statement, however, the number has risen to 64,162.

ALSO READ DG LDA Pushes for Fast Completion of Samanabad Underpass in Lahore

According to Dawn, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has instructed authorities to use all resources and take strict action against lawbreakers. An Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) public relations officer stated:

Police have issued 661 e-challan tickets during the last 24 hours and a total of 64,162 e-challan tickets to motorists over various traffic rules violations so far.

Capital Police Officer (CPO) said that the e-challan tickets have been sent to violators’ homes. He added that a copy of the challan is kept with the vehicles’ master files at the excise office in case the fines aren’t paid in time.

CPO highlighted that the owners who have been fined cannot sell or give away their cars until they pay their fines. The amount is payable via e-banking services, mobile accounts, or other digital means, he added.

CPO claimed that the implementation of a new system has significantly decreased the number of violations and accidents. He said that the goal is to get people to follow traffic laws even when there are no police officers around. This is possible due to the use of modern technology, he added.